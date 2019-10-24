Daryapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Daryapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Daryapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Daryapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Daryapur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Daryapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 64.97% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.65% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Ganpatrao Bundile won this seat by a margin of 19582 votes, which was 10.71% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 182893 votes.Capt Abhijit Anandrao Adsul won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 14658 votes. SS polled 150393 votes, 27% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .