Daryapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Daryapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Daryapur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 64.97% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.65% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Ganpatrao Bundile won this seat by a margin of 19582 votes, which was 10.71% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 182893 votes.