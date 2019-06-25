App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Darvesh Yadav murder case: SC rejects plea seeking CBI inquiry, directs petitioner to Allahabad High Court

Darvesh Yadav was shot thrice by another lawyer Manish Sharma at the Agra District Court premises during the victory procession of her election as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Darvesh Yadav (Image: Twitter)
The Supreme Court rejected a petition that sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, the first woman president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council. Yadav was shot dead by a colleague at the Agra District Court.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai heard the petition filed by lawyer Indu Kaul. The petition sought a CBI inquiry into the case and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

While the bench rejected the plea, it directed Kaul to approach the Allahabad High Court saying, "The prayers primarily deal with one specific incident for which you have to approach Allahabad High Court. Is the high court powerless to deal with this issue?" news agency ANI reported.

The top court also directed the petitioner to go Allahabad High Court and file a separate writ petition for her plea demanding more social security for lady advocates from the Bar Council of India (BCI).

“There is no social security provided to the advocates either by bar councils or bar associations,” the plea submitted.

Kaul argued that the safety of women advocates in chamber blocks as well as in court premises should be the paramount responsibility of the BCI as such incidents would discourage women from entering this profession.

Sharma, who was allegedly a long-time acquaintance of Yadav, had shot himself immediately after.

While Yadav died on the spot, Sharma was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 09:17 pm

tags #Allahabad High Court #Bar Council of India #Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) #Crime #murder #Supreme Court

