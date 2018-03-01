Darul Uloom Deoband supports Saudi fatwa prohibiting use of Quran verses as ringtone

The fatwa echoes a similar diktat issued by a Kanpur based organisation Jamia Ashraf-ul-Madaris
Darul Uloom - more than 150 years old seminary in Deoband - has backed the fatwa issued by Saudi Arabian clerics which terms the practice of using Quranic verses (ayats) as ringtone in mobile phones as un-Islamic.
“The phone caller may be in the toilet at the time the call is made. In such a state, hearing Quran ayats and azaan (call for prayer) as ringtone or caller tune is quite un-Islamic. Whether it is Arabia, India or any other part of the world, Islam is the same everywhere, so a fatwa issued in Arabia is no less important here,” The Times of India quoted Mufti Arif Qasmi of fatwa cell at Darul Uloom.
The fatwa echoes a similar diktat issued by a Kanpur-based organisation Jamia Ashraf-ul-Madaris. In 2009, the organisation’s cleric Ghyasuddin had declared using Quranic verses as ringtone un-Islamic as the phone could ring in a toilet as well which would be a sin.
Qasmi also expressed similar reservations. “If a person is in the toilet and heard Quranic ayats after the mobile phone rang, it would be a sin. Besides, most of the time, people answer calls midway, leaving the verses incomplete, which is again un-Islamic as an incomplete verse, sometimes, has a completely different meaning,” he said.