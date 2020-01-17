App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 11:45 AM IST

Danseuse Manjari Chaturvedi's Lucknow performance interrupted, claims she heard: "Qawwali not allowed"

Manjari Chaturvedi claimed she heard officials gathered at the other side of the stage say: “Qawwali nahi ho sakti yahan par"

Danseuse Manjari Chaturvedi, who is known for chronicling the life and work of Indian female artistes of the bygone era, was performing in Lucknow when she was stopped mid-day.

A danseuse is a female ballet dancer. Chaturvedi had arrived in Lucknow as a special guest of the Uttar Pradesh government and the cultural department had requested her to give a 45-minute performance.

According to Chaturvedi, the first sequence of her performance – based on Vrindavan -- went by smoothly, without any interruption. However, when she moved on to her second sequence, minutes before the concluding act, the music was reportedly stopped all of a sudden.

Initially, the danseuse thought it was a technical glitch, but upon conversing with the technical team she learnt that the machines had not malfunctioned; the background score was deliberately stopped.

The artiste claimed she even heard certain officials gathered at the other side of the stage say: “Qawwali nahi ho sakti yahan par" (Qawwali cannot be performed here)”.

Notably, qawwali is a school of devotional music associated with the Sufi sect of Islam.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Fine Arts and Performing Arts #Sufi #Uttar Pradesh government

