Dam water already at critical levels in Vidharbha region: Report

Water levels across major, medium and small dams in the Amravati and Nagpur regions of Vidarbha have now dipped to below 25 percent, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The increased possibility of water shortage in the Vidharbha region, which has been battling an agrarian crisis for some time now, is likely to worsen the situation for farmers.

The live storage of dams in the Amravati division now stands at 945 million cubic meters, while the live storage of dams in Nagpur stands at 1,971 million cubic meters.

Live storage refers to water level that is high enough to flow out of sluice gates. At current levels, live storage is only 22.64 percent of the designed live storage in all dams in Amravati, and only 21.37 percent of the designed live storage of all dams in Nagpur.

The state government has started supplying water by tanks to these regions.

"We have started supplying water by tankers in some villages across Nagpur and Amravati regions but the scarcity can be managed and the situation will not be akin to Marathwada in 2016-17,’" a senior revenue department official told the paper.

Last year, storage in Amravati was at 37.58 percent and in Nagpur it was at 23.80 percent, according to data available with the water resources department.

As of now, water storage in dams is much better in the Marathwada region, which is another prominent drought-prone area.

Overall, the storage in all dams across the regions has improved by nearly 5 percent when compared to last year's levels. It is currently at 46.52 percent, compared to 41.69 percent at the end of March last year.

The state received less than normal rainfall in 2017 at 84 percent, according to the economic survey tabled in the state legislature last week.

In nine major dams in Vidarbha, the live water storage is below 15 percent.