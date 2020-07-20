App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalit man stripped, beaten up in Karnataka for touching upper-caste person’s bike

A complaint was filed against 13 men under SC/ST Act for assaulting the 32-year-old Dalit man and his family over caste differences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A Dalit man was allegedly stripped and beaten up in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district – located near capital Bengaluru -- on July 18, for touching an upper-caste man’s motorbike. The incident came to light after a video of the man being assaulted went viral on social media.

According to an NDTV report, a complaint was filed against 13 men for assaulting the 32-year-old Dalit man and his family over caste differences.

Senior police officer Anupam Aggarwal said: “An atrocity case was reported in Talikote on Saturday about an assault on the Dalit man from Minaji village. It was alleged that when he accidentally touched the bike of a man who belonged to the upper caste that he and his family members were assaulted by some 13 men.”

Close

He added that the men were booked under the SC/ST Act and IPC sections 143,147, 149, 324, 354, 504, and 506.

However, when the police reached the village to carry out their investigation, they were told that the Dalit man was beaten up because he had taken off his clothes and flashed his genitals at two women who were washing clothes in the vicinity.

Accordingly, a counter case has been filed against the alleged victim now under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Caste Violence #dalit #Karnataka #SC/ST Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.