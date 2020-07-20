Dalit man stripped, beaten up in Karnataka for touching upper-caste person’s bike

A Dalit man was allegedly stripped and beaten up in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district – located near capital Bengaluru -- on July 18, for touching an upper-caste man’s motorbike. The incident came to light after a video of the man being assaulted went viral on social media.

According to an NDTV report, a complaint was filed against 13 men for assaulting the 32-year-old Dalit man and his family over caste differences.

Senior police officer Anupam Aggarwal said: “An atrocity case was reported in Talikote on Saturday about an assault on the Dalit man from Minaji village. It was alleged that when he accidentally touched the bike of a man who belonged to the upper caste that he and his family members were assaulted by some 13 men.”

He added that the men were booked under the SC/ST Act and IPC sections 143,147, 149, 324, 354, 504, and 506.

However, when the police reached the village to carry out their investigation, they were told that the Dalit man was beaten up because he had taken off his clothes and flashed his genitals at two women who were washing clothes in the vicinity.

Accordingly, a counter case has been filed against the alleged victim now under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.