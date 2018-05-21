Dalit man beaten to death in Gujarat, wife thrashed

A ragpicker was tied to a post and brutally beaten up outside an auto-parts factory in Rajkot, Gujarat. The hate crime came to light after a video went viral on social media.



'Mr. Mukesh Vaniya belonging to a scheduled caste was miserably thrashed and murdered by factory owners in Rajkot and his wife was brutally beaten up'.#GujaratIsNotSafe4Dalit pic.twitter.com/ffJfn7rNSc

— Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 20, 2018

The victim, identified as Mukesh Vaniya, later succumbed to his injuries at Rajkot Civil Hospital. His wife was also allegedly flogged by the perpetrators. The victim has been described as belonging to a scheduled caste.

According to a report in NDTV, Vaniya and his wife were separating scrap using magnets outside the auto-parts factory on Sunday morning when factory workers confronted them and accused them of theft. They tied Vaniya to a post and flogged him mercilessly as he kept pleading. His wife managed to escape and bring help from fellow villagers, but she couldn’t make it in time.

Rajkot police has taken cognizance of the crime and five persons, including the factory owner, have been arrested and charged under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani was prompt to condemn the crime on social media. “This is [a] far more gruesome incident than Una," he wrote on his Facebook page. He further said the government of Gujarat had still not learnt from its previous mistakes.

Members belonging to a Dalit family were flogged publicly and paraded in Una in July 2016, on accusations of skinning a dead cow. The incident had created outrage across India and Dalits were seen staging protests in various places. The issue had become campaign fodder during assembly elections in Gujarat last year.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), atrocities against scheduled castes have increased by 5.5 per cent in India with a total of 40,801 cases being registered in 2016, with the maximum number of cases being recorded from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan. Gujarat ranked fifth in terms of crime rate against scheduled castes.