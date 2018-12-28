Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani not allowed to meet Bhim Army activists at Muzaffarnagar jail

Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani was not allowed to meet Bhim Army activists at a jail here as he had come after visiting hours, officials said.

The Bhim Army is a Dalit outfit based in Uttar Pradesh and its activist are lodged at the Muzaffarnagar district jail in connection with the April 2 violence here.

Mevani had come to meet the activists after visiting hours on December 27 evening, therefore, he was not allowed a meeting, Jail Superintendent A K Saxena said.

He said the MLA had come to meet Vikas Medun, Upkar Bawra and Arjun Kumar.

Bawra is the Dalit outfit's district unit president.

They have been booked under the stringent National Security Act in connection with the violence, Saxena said.