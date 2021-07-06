MARKET NEWS

Dalai Lama turns 86, says committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge

PTI
July 06, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during an interactive session at a city hotel in Kolkata. (PTI)

On his 86th birthday on Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said he has taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony and is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.

In a virtual address from his residence here, the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked people from across the globe who greeted him on his birthday and said he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.

“Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge,” said the Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso.

“I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” he added.

“Now that it is my birthday, I want to express my deep appreciation to all my friends who have really shown love, respect and trust… I can assure you that I am committed to serving humanity and working to protect the climate,” he said.

The Dalai Lama urged people to practice non-violence and be compassionate towards each other.

“I am committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind -- non-violence and compassion... On my birthday, this is my gift,” he said.

“I am just one human being. Many people really show they love me. And many people actually love my smile. In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome. Many people really show me genuine friendship,” he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama #India
first published: Jul 6, 2021 12:11 pm

