Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

The Dalai Lama's office thanked the the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader.

PTI
March 06, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during an interactive session at a city hotel in Kolkata. (PTI)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Zonal Hospital here on Saturday morning.

After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.
Mar 6, 2021

