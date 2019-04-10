App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dalai Lama hospitalised in Delhi due to chest infection

The 83-year-old leader came down here from Dharamshala for the check-up at the Max hospital in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
Whatsapp

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on April 9 underwent a check-up at a hospital in Delhi after some health complications, hospital sources said.

It was later reported that he had been hospitalised due to a chest infection.

The 83-year-old leader came down here from Dharamshala for the check-up at the Max hospital in Saket, they said.

"Yes, he underwent a check-up at the hospital. He generally visits Max facility for his check-ups," a source said.

The Dalai Lama was here for the past few days for attending a global learning conference that ended on April 6. He returned to Dharamshala from New Delhi on April 8.

The 14th Dalai Lama had fled to India in early 1959 to escape from the Chinese occupation and lives in exile in the hill town of Dharamshala.

At the event, he had also spoken about his ageing body and reincarnation.

To a question on China's stand on the next Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader had said, "If I live for another 10-15 years, political situation in China will change. But if I die in the next few years, the Chinese government will show the reincarnation must happen in China."

China has said the successor to the Dalai Lama must be chosen according to the religious rituals and historical conventions as well as the backing from the ruling Communist Party. The Dalai Lama has been keeping China on tenterhooks about his successor.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama #India #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

The Shape of Water: Clues Emerge in 'Missing' Ocean Plastics Puzzle

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Ab ...

OBC Leader Alpesh Thakor Quits Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to Direct an Epic Action Drama Based ...

Newcomer Emma Corrin Cast as Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix's T ...

'I-T Raids Should be Ruthless But Without Any Bias’: CEC Sunil Arora ...

Marvel Fans Point Out This Infinity War Line Could Be a Massive Spoile ...

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founde ...

IPL 2019: Tata Harrier Remains Unscratched as Ball Hits the Windscreen ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,650 as IMF lowers g ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Top brokerage calls for Wednesday: CLSA retains 'buy' on Infosys, HSBC ...

Rising footfalls, improving gaming revenue set to aid Delta Corp's FY2 ...

Uttarakhand healthcare crisis: Citizens face shortage of doctors, crum ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have alread ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Son Heung-min hands Tottenham Hotspur slender advant ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile pl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.