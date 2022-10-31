English
    India

    Dalai Lama expresses grief over loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse

    At least 134 people have died in the bridge collapse.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST
    Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (PTI)

    Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (PTI)

    The Dalai Lama on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat.

    At least 134 people have died in the bridge collapse. The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

    In a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, the spiritual leader said he prays for those who have died and offers his condolence to the families who have lost their loved ones as well as others affected by this most unfortunate accident.

    "When incidents like this and the disaster in South Korea take place, it is as if a calamity has befallen all of us. It is my hope that every effort will be made to prevent such tragic accidents occurring in the future," the Dalai Lama said.

    In South Korea, a stampede, the deadliest in the country's history, killed at least 153 people. It happened on Saturday night in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in the famous nightlife district in Seoul after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween celebrations.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 04:23 pm
