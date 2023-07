Jul 07, 2023 / 07:32 am

PM Modi Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh today. In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several projects. Afterwards, he will proceed to Gorakhpur, where he will take part in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur. Additionally, he will also flag off Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Subsequently, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi, where he will inaugurate

and lay the foundation stone for various projects.