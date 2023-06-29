News Highlights: Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses arrested Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers with immediate effect

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
Political News Highlights: The statement issued by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan stated that "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
Awapalli police along with CRPF 229 battalion personnel arrested a Naxal associate, Mahesh Badse with bundles of Rs. 2000 notes amounting to Rs 6.2 lakhs in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The police said that the money was given by Basaguda LOS Commander of Naxal to deposit in different bank accounts. Around Rs 1lakh had already been deposited
Bijapur, Chhattisgarh | Awapalli police and CRPF 229 battalion personnel arrested a Naxal associate, Mahesh Badse with bundles of Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 6.2 lakhs. The Basaguda LOS Commander of Naxal and RPC President gave cash for depositing in different bank accounts.… pic.twitter.com/hMnZ2BiCia— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2023
The iconic National Geographic laid off its last remaining staff writers this week. This comes after the magazine’s parent company Walt Disney Co. laid off thousands of staffers across divisions. The magazine will continue to publish monthly issues said the spokesperson.
Assam CM said, the situation in Manipur is responsibility of state and central government. Any political going there won’t resolve the situation, says Sarma. If there is no positive output of their visit then it is just a media episode
Situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion. It’s not in nation’s interest for a political leader to use his so called visit to exacerbate fault lines.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2023
Both the Communities of the State have clearly rejected such attempts. pic.twitter.com/MZaZIVQS55
A woman who had accused BRS MLA for harassing her for sexual favours was found unconscious on a footpath in Hydrebad. She is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills, said the police. She was treated at the hospital and is now out of danger. A letter found in her handbag stated that "no action was initiated against the legislator and justice was not done to her".
China’s online fashion retailer brand Shein has registered for an IPO in New York. The $60 million company is under scrutiny of lawmakers in US for its labour practices Shein has submitted IPO registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the stock market debut is likely to come before 2023 end.
SpaceX’s unscrewed cargo mission Dragon is ready to undock from International Space Station. It will parachute to a splashdown off the coast of Florida early Friday morning for retrieval by SpaceX and NASA personnel.
LIVE: Dragon is coming home!@SpaceX's uncrewed #CRS28 cargo mission is scheduled to undock from the @Space_Station as early as 12:05pm ET (1605 UTC). Learn more about the @ISS_Research this spacecraft is bringing back to Earth: https://t.co/Krj4xqyQTi https://t.co/9588Sm4A6u— NASA (@NASA) June 29, 2023
Satellite images of military base in the southeast of Minsk show new facilities set up in recent days. The images taken on June 27 by European Space Agency’s Sentinel 2 satellites show rows of long structures near Tsel village in a field which had appeared empty on June 14, hinting a swift construction base for the Russian mercenary company Wagner. These images are available for public on ESA website.
#WATCH | A crowd gathered near the regional office of BJP in Imphal, Manipur. Police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/9NvUUoM68c
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin said that the Governor R N Ravi does not hold the power to dismiss Minister V. Senthil Balaji and they will face this legally
#WATCH | "The Governor doesn't have rights, we will face this legally," says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji by Governor RN Ravi https://t.co/ba818uQX8t pic.twitter.com/B4NXeYM3kI— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
BJP booth president who was allegedly missing for the past three-four days, was found hanging in his residence at Balpai village in Paschim Medinipur district on earlier today. Tanmay Das, BJP leaderfrom Ghatal, alleged Trinamool party members for his death and demanded a CBI probe. However, TMC leader said the deaceased’s mother gave a statement that her son was mentally disturbed and hanged himself
Virgin Galactic launched Galactic 01 with a four-people crew on a suborbital voyage to the edge of space. The crew includes three members of Italian air force
Virgin Galactic launches Galactic 01, its first commercial flight, with a crew of four, including three members of the Italian air force, on a brief suborbital voyage to the edge of space https://t.co/G2feE0yW08— Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2023