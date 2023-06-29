News Highlights: Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses arrested Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers with immediate effect

June 29, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

A woman who had accused BRS MLA for harassing her for sexual favours was found unconscious on a footpath in Hydrebad. She is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills, said the police. She was treated at the hospital and is now out of danger. A letter found in her handbag stated that "no action was initiated against the legislator and justice was not done to her".