    Jun 29, 2023 / 11:00 pm

    News Highlights: Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses arrested Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers with immediate effect

    Political News Highlights: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in a press released said that Governor Ravi is dismissing the Minister from his Council acting on the serious criminal proceedings in corruption and money-laundering against him.

    Political News Highlights: The statement issued by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan stated that "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

    • News Highlights: Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses arrested Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers with immediate effect
      Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses V. Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers
    • June 29, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • June 29, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

      CRPF and police arrest a naxal associate with Rs. 6.2 lakhs

      Awapalli police along with CRPF 229 battalion personnel arrested a Naxal associate, Mahesh Badse with bundles of Rs. 2000 notes amounting to Rs 6.2 lakhs in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The police said that the money was given by Basaguda LOS Commander of Naxal to deposit in different bank accounts. Around Rs 1lakh had already been deposited

    • June 29, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

      National Geographic lays off last staff writers this week

      The iconic National Geographic laid off its last remaining staff writers this week. This comes after the magazine’s parent company Walt Disney Co. laid off thousands of staffers across divisions. The magazine will continue to publish monthly issues said the spokesperson.

    • June 29, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

      Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur is for media hype, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

      Assam CM said, the situation in Manipur is responsibility of state and central government. Any political going there won’t resolve the situation, says Sarma. If there is no positive output of their visit then it is just a media episode

    • June 29, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

      Woman, who alleged BRS MLA harassed her for sexual favours, attempts suicide

      A woman who had accused BRS MLA for harassing her for sexual favours was found unconscious on a footpath in Hydrebad. She is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills, said the police. She was treated at the hospital and is now out of danger. A letter found in her handbag stated that "no action was initiated against the legislator and justice was not done to her".

    • June 29, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

      Shein files US IPO

      China’s online fashion retailer brand Shein has registered for an IPO in New York. The $60 million company is under scrutiny of lawmakers in US for its labour practices Shein has submitted IPO registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the stock market debut is likely to come before 2023 end.

    • June 29, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

      SpaceX’s Dragon undocks from ISS

      SpaceX’s unscrewed cargo mission Dragon is ready to undock from International Space Station. It will parachute to a splashdown off the coast of Florida early Friday morning for retrieval by SpaceX and NASA personnel.

    • June 29, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

      Satellite images show Wagner base in Belarus

      Satellite images of military base in the southeast of Minsk show new facilities set up in recent days. The images taken on June 27 by European Space Agency’s Sentinel 2 satellites show rows of long structures near Tsel village in a field which had appeared empty on June 14, hinting a swift construction base for the Russian mercenary company Wagner. These images are available for public on ESA website.

    • June 29, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

      Police uses tear gas to disperse crowd around regional BJP office, Imphal

    • June 29, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

      Governor doesn’t have rights of dismissal, says CM MK Stalin on V Senthil Balaji’s dismissal from State Cabinet

      Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin said that the Governor R N Ravi does not hold the power to dismiss Minister V. Senthil Balaji and they will face this legally

    • June 29, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

      Dipak Samanta found dead, BJP blames TMC party

      BJP booth president who was allegedly missing for the past three-four days, was found hanging in his residence at Balpai village in Paschim Medinipur district on earlier today. Tanmay Das, BJP leaderfrom Ghatal, alleged Trinamool party members for his death and demanded a CBI probe. However, TMC leader said the deaceased’s mother gave a statement that her son was mentally disturbed and hanged himself

    • June 29, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

      Virgin Galactic launches its first commercial flight

      Virgin Galactic launched Galactic 01 with a four-people crew on a suborbital voyage to the edge of space. The crew includes three members of Italian air force

