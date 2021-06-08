MARKET NEWS

Daily monsoon update: Monsoon covers northeast; likely to reach Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar by June 15

Daily monsoon update: Advancing further, the Southwest Monsoon covered the northeast region, nearly four days after its normal date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to get Monsoon rain on June 8, 9 and 10 [Image: Reuters]

Monsoon covers different parts of the northeast from June 3 to 10. For instance, its normal date to reach Agartala, Aizawl, Shillong and Imphal is June 1 and Gangtok in Sikkim is June 10.

The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month rainfall season, on June 3 after a delay of two days. Monsoon is expected to be normal this season as well as in June, a month critical for sowing.

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Bihar, the IMD said, hinting at its good progress in the next 10 days.

“No heatwave conditions are likely in the country over the next five days,” the IMD said. Meanwhile, several parts of the country, including north India, are witnessing rainfall activity.

Here are the latest updates about monsoon rain in India

-Heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 8: IMD

-Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to get heavy Monsoon rain on June 9: IMD

-Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to get Monsoon rain on June 8, 9 and 10: IMD

-Southwesterly winds have strengthened over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood areas: IMD

-Fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Northeastern states during the next four or five days: IMD

-The Southwest Monsoon, which set in over Karnataka on June 4, has advanced to north and interior parts of the state, bringing heavy rain, according to the weather office.

-A rain alert has been sounded in a few areas including coastal Karnataka, an official handling disaster management said.

-Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely over plains of Northwest India between June 8 and 18: IMD
