English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Daily domestic air passenger traffic nearing pre-COVID level 'great sign'; focus is on improving connectivity: PM Modi

    On October 9, the domestic air passenger traffic touched 4 lakh and was inching closer to the pre-COVID level.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the number of daily domestic air passengers nearing the pre-COVID level as a "great sign" and said the focus is on improving connectivity across the country.

    On October 9, the domestic air passenger traffic touched 4 lakh and was inching closer to the pre-COVID level.

    The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being impacted by the pandemic.

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday tweeted that on October 9, India achieved the milestone of 4 lakh domestic air passengers.

    According to an official release, the prime minister lauded the Indian civil aviation for not only hitting the 4-lakh daily passenger mark but also achieving the highest ever number since pre-COVID era.

    Close

    "Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for 'Ease of Living' and economic progress," Modi tweeted. He also quoted the tweet by Scindia.

    In August, Indian airlines carried a total of 1.01 crore passengers, which was 4 per cent higher than the traffic registered in July, as per official data.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Domestic air passenger #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.