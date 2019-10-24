Dahisar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dahisar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dahisar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dahisar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dahisar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 50.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.69% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chaudhary Manisha Ashok won this seat by a margin of 38578 votes, which was 24.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 159873 votes.Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 16156 votes. SS polled 131521 votes, 45.67% of the total votes polled.
