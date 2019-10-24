Dahisar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dahisar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dahisar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Dahisar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 50.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.69% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chaudhary Manisha Ashok won this seat by a margin of 38578 votes, which was 24.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 159873 votes.