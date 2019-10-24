Dahanu Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dahanu Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dahanu Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dahanu constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dahanu is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 66.13% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 55.98% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhanare Paskal Janya won this seat by a margin of 16700 votes, which was 10.78% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 154849 votes.
Ozare Rajaram Nathu won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 16180 votes. CPM polled 132247 votes, 47.28% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
