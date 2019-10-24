Dadri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Independent candidate Sombir wins 14,272 votes

Dadri is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Bhiwani district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Independent candidate Sombir beats Jannayak Janta Party's Satpal Sangwan by 14,272 votes.

Voter turnout was 75.11% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 67.27% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Rajdeep won this seat by a margin of 1610 votes, which was 1.22% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 132246 votes.