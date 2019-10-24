Dadri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dadri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dadri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dadri constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dadri is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Bhiwani district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Dadri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 75.11% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 67.27% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Rajdeep won this seat by a margin of 1610 votes, which was 1.22% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 132246 votes.Satpal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 145 votes. HJCBL polled 98519 votes, 28.21% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .