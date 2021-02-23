English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

DAC approves capital acquisition proposals of three armed forces worth Rs 13,700 crore

The DAC also approved that all capital acquisition contracts (delegated and non-delegated) other than D&D cases shall be concluded in two years.

PTI
February 23, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved capital acquisition proposals of various weapons, platforms, equipment required by the three armed forces and accorded three Acceptance of Necessities (AoNs) for an overall cost of Rs 13,700 crore.

All these AoNs are in the highest priority category of defence acquisition --- ''Buy [Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)].

"The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved capital acquisition proposals of various weapons/ platforms/ equipment/ systems required by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, in New Delhi on February 23, 2021," the Defence Ministry said.

All these acquisition proposals will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

These will include inter-alia platforms and systems designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Close

The DAC also approved that all capital acquisition contracts (delegated and non-delegated) other than D&D cases shall be concluded in two years.

The ministry, in consultation with the services and all stakeholders, will come up with a detailed plan of action for achieving the same, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #defence acquisition council (DAC) #Defence Ministry #IAF #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Rajnath Singh
first published: Feb 23, 2021 07:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.