Dabwali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dabwali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dabwali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dabwali constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Dabwali is an Assembly constituency in Sirsa district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 86.25% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 87.34% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Naina Singh Chautala won this seat by a margin of 8545 votes, which was 5.48% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 156042 votes.Ajay Singh Chautala won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 12108 votes. INLD polled 136459 votes, 47.54% of the total votes polled.
