Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský to pay 4-day visit to India from February 26

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský (Photo: ANI)

Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský is scheduled to pay a four-day visit to India beginning Sunday with an aim to add new momentum to bilateral ties.

He will be accompanied by a number of members of Czech Parliament and a high-level official and business delegation.

During the visit, Lipavský will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský is scheduled to visit India from February 26 to March 1 on an official visit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.