Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský to pay 4-day visit to India from February 26

Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský is scheduled to pay a four-day visit to India beginning Sunday with an aim to add new momentum to bilateral ties.

He will be accompanied by a number of members of Czech Parliament and a high-level official and business delegation.

During the visit, Lipavský will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský is scheduled to visit India from February 26 to March 1 on an official visit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"He will be accompanied by members of the Parliament, the Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and a high-level official and business delegation," it said. Foreign Minister Lipavský is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave being organised by CII on February 28.

He will then travel to Mumbai on the same day and will depart on March 1. The visit of Foreign Minister Lipavský follows the visit of Jaishankar to the Czech Republic in June last year where they had held delegation level talks. The two ministers also met in Vienna during Jaishankar's visit to Austria in January. "India and Czech Republic have historically enjoyed warm and friendly relations which have been strengthened in the last several years through high level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors," the MEA said. "Foreign Minister Lipavský's visit is expected to provide further momentum to India's bilateral relations with the Czech Republic," it said.

