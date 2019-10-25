Cyclone 'Kyarr' may unleash strong winds, heavy rains: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on October 25, warned of a high probability that cyclone 'Kyarr' would cause very heavy to extremely heavy rains across the coast of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai division of the IMD said that Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts would could witness these severe weather conditions, which include strong winds, over the next 12 hours.

According to an IMD official, Kyarr is very likely to intensify into a very severe one during the subsequent 24 hours.

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr during early hours of October 25. Subsequently, the cyclonic storm will move towards the coast of Oman, the IMD predicted.

A red alert, indicating 'extremely heavy rainfall', has been issued for Sindhudurg district, which would mean precipitation of 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, it said.

Cyclone Kyarr would result into gale winds, reaching the speed to 85 kmph and by Saturday it would become 110 kmph, the IMD official said.

"Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra as well as Goa.