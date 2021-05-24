Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal, Odisha ease lockdown curbs as storm threat looms large

An NDRF member uses a megaphone to appeal to fishermen to stay away from the shore ahead of recent Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Yaas looms, West Bengal and Odisha governments have relaxed certain lockdown restrictions in a bid to help people and authorities manage the situation better.

A notification issued by the West Bengal government on May 23 said that all activities relating to agricultural, horticulture and floriculture including transport, storage and sale of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and agri-machines/equipment shall be allowed.

"Rural development works, including emergency flood control and pre-monsoon essential works, shall be allowed," the order said.

Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times, it stressed.

The Odisha government also relaxed the lockdown and allowed shops to remain open in 10 coastal districts from 7 am to 1 pm on May 24-25 so

that people get more time to buy essential items before the impact of the cyclone is felt.

The shops were earlier allowed to remain open between 7 am and 11 am on weekdays due to the lockdown.

The Odisha government has deployed rescue teams and is chalking out plans to evacuate people from vulnerable areas, a senior official told news agency PTI.

A number of relaxations have been announced in view of Cyclone Yaas. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 after turning into a very severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on May 24.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall between Odisha's Paradip and West Bengal's Sagar Islands around noon on May 26.

The armed forces are on alert with the Navy putting four warships and a number of aircraft on standby.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters ready to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations as part of preparations to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.