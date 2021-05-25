Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for 4 Odisha districts; Balasore evacuates people

May 25, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the Centre that the state is fully prepared to deal with the cyclone. The state has decided to suspend the COVID-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey work in the three cyclone-prone districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Yaas has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, the India Meteorological Department has informed. The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department has said. Ahead of the landfall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including