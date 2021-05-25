MARKET NEWS

May 25, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for 4 Odisha districts; Balasore evacuates people

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: has decided to suspend the COVID-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey work in the three cyclone-prone districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Yaas has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, the India Meteorological Department has informed. The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department has said. Ahead of the landfall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including
evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the Centre that the state is fully prepared to deal with the cyclone. The state has decided to suspend the COVID-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey work in the three cyclone-prone districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state.
  • May 25, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | IMD Bhubaneswar has issued red alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall) for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore for today and tomorrow. It has issued orange alert warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda and Puri today. (ANI)

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Ten more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in West Bengal today ahead of cyclone Yaas. Now, a total of 45 teams have been deployed in the state, said Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of NDRF. The teams have been airlifted from Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Eden Garden to provide shelter to Maidan clubs' ground staff

    The space under the Eden Gardens' galleries will be used as a makeshift shelter arrangement for the ground staff of Kolkata Maidan clubs when the approaching cyclone Yaas strikes the city, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has said. The makeshift arrangement will also have provisions for food. Yaas, which is classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, is predicted to hit Kolkata on Wednesday evening with wind speed of 150kph-plus.
    "There are many sports clubs and institutions which have their tents in the Maidan which could be vulnerable and prone to high risk due to the cyclonic activity. Therefore as a precautionary measure, the CAB has decided to make a shelter arrangement along with provision for food and other amenities in the under galleries of Eden Gardens from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement. (PTI) 

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Rainfall lashes Digha, West Bengal today as the cyclone is expected to cross West Bengal-Odisha coast tomorrow

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit India’s eastern coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae battered the western coast, leading to widespread destruction. The name ‘Yaas’ was suggested by Oman and refers to a tree with good fragrance and in English, the word is similar to Jasmine.

    Read more | Here is how cyclonic storms are named

  • May 25, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates |  Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring safety of people

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas.
    "#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief urged people to follow all precautionary measures.

  • May 25, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | The intensity of cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to be similar to that of Cyclone Amphan, which hit the Sunderbans in south Bengal in May 2020, killing over 100 people and causing widespread damage in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed ranging from 155kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph.
    "It is highly damaging wind speed, you can compare the damage with last cyclone Tauktae and cyclone Amphan," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD DGM, said, as quoted by News18.

    Read more | Cyclone Yaas may be as damaging as Amphan: IMD

  • May 25, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | COVID-19 fear making people wary of shifting to cyclone shelters in Odisha

    With the Odisha government launching a massive evacuation drive to save people from the fury of cyclone Yaas, many people in the coastal districts of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are reluctant to move to government shelters as they are scared of catching coronavirus, an official said. It is an enormous challenge for safeguarding people this time amid the raging pandemic, the official said.
    "Maintaining social distancing norms while carrying out evacuation has become an uphill task. Still we are trying to convince the people not to take chances and shift to cyclone shelters and pucca houses," said the official who is monitoring evacuation work in Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district. (PTI)

  • May 25, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Yaas looms, West Bengal and Odisha governments have relaxed certain lockdown restrictions in a bid to help people and authorities manage the situation better. A notification issued by the West Bengal government on May 23 said that all activities relating to agricultural, horticulture and floriculture including transport, storage and sale of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and agri-machines/equipment shall be allowed.

    Read more | West Bengal, Odisha ease lockdown curbs as storm threat looms large

  • May 25, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Cyclone likely to make landfall near Balasore, Home Minister reviews preparations with state CMs, officials

    Severe cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said yesterday. Anticipating the fury of the storm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels as well as safety of COVID-19 facilities such as oxygen plants, mostly located in eastern India. (PTI)

  • May 25, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | India Meteorological Department: The cyclone intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at 1800 UTC of May 24 about 390km SSE of Paradip, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

  • May 25, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | West Bengal power utilities better prepared than Amphan time

    The two power utilities of West Bengal have claimed that they are better prepared for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the state and Odisha on May 26, than they were before last year's storm, Amphan. The state-owned West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and private utility CESC Limited, which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, said they aim to minimise inconvenience to consumers. (PTI) 

