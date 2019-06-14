Cyclone Vayu to recurve, may hit Gujarat's Kutch, says official

Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit the Kutch coast of Gujarat, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said June 14. "Vayu is likely to recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch between June 17-18," M Rajeevan, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told PTI.

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to get reduced, Rajeevan said, adding that it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression.

He said the Gujarat government has been alerted about the possible recurvature of the cyclonic storm.