App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Vayu: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to help in areas that get affected

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on June 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 12 appealed to all party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast.

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on June 11.

"Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Close
The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Congress #Cyclone Vayu #IMD #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.