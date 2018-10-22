App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 05:27 PM IST

Cyclone Titli: Odisha clears damage assistance of Rs 2,270 cr

Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethidistrict collectors have already been given Rs 102 crore for provision of first instalment of Gratuitous Relief.

The Odisha government approved damage assistance to the tune of Rs 2,270 crore for districts hit by Cyclone 'Titli' and subsequent floods earlier this month.

"A sum of Rs 375 crore has been earmarked for worst-affected Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi.

He said district collectors have already been given Rs 102 crore for provision of first instalment of Gratuitous Relief (GR). The remaining amount will be transferred to bank accounts of the affected persons.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 27 crore for the Energy Department to undertake restoration activities, and Rs 20 crore has been given to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department towards relief materials.

Sethi said the BJD government will also focus on the four adjoining districts like Boudh, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal, hit by the cyclone and flood.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 05:17 pm

