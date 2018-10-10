Cyclone Titli LIVE: Cyclonic storm intensifies; Odisha, Andhra on red alert

Odisha government targets ‘zero casualty’

Odisha government has cautioned about the possible floods in view of the heavy rainfall across the state.

The state government has already issued high alert in all districts, particularly those in the coastal region, to face the ensuing situation. The government geared up to face the situation setting a target of "zero casualty".

The state government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagtsinghpur districts from today.

District collectors have been asked to remain alert and make necessary arrangements to shift people living in low-lying areas, the officials said.