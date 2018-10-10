Cyclone Titli LIVE: Cyclonic storm intensifies; Odisha, Andhra on red alert

Live now
Oct 10, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Cyclone Titli to make landfall at 5.30 am
Odisha begins evacuation in 5 coastal districts
Odisha government targets ‘zero casualty’
Wind speed to reach 145 kmph: IMD
Fishing activities suspended
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on high alert
Cyclone Titli, which has been categorised as a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm", is expected to make landfall on Odisha’s coast at around 5.30 am tomorrow (Thursday), according to reports.
Odisha government has begun evacuation of people in five coastal districts.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt.
So far, about 1,000 people have been shifted to safer place.
Odisha government has cautioned about the possible floods in view of the heavy rainfall across the state.
The state government has already issued high alert in all districts, particularly those in the coastal region, to face the ensuing situation. The government geared up to face the situation setting a target of "zero casualty".
The state government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagtsinghpur districts from today.
District collectors have been asked to remain alert and make necessary arrangements to shift people living in low-lying areas, the officials said.
Wind speed to reach 145 kmph: IMD
The IMD said rainfall would be accompanied by gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.
The wind speed will gradually increase to 120-130 kmph and gusting to 145 kmph from Wednesday night along and off south Odisha coast and 70-80 kmph gusting to 95 kmph along and off north the Odisha coast, the IMD bulletin said.
The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations and shifting of coastal hutment dwellers to safe places. Fishermen along the Odisha coast, and central and north Bay of Bengal were advised not to venture into sea till Friday.
In view of the adverse weather conditions, it has advised hoisting of local warning signal LW-4 at all ports of Odisha.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been put on high alert.
Cyclone Titli over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast.
The cyclonic storm has triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
It is likely to make a landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh early on Thursday morning at a wind speed of 145 kmph, according to the IMD.