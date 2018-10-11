Cyclone Titli LIVE: Storm crosses the coast of Odisha, no loss of lives reported

Cyclone 'Titli' crosses Odisha coast, no loss of lives reported

Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning, but no loss of lives was reported from any part of the state, officials said.

"The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and caused minor damage to power and communication. "There has been no major damage or report of casualty received from any part of the state so far. Some destruction was reported from Ganjam and Gajapati districts," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. (PTI)