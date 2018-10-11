Cyclone Titli LIVE: Storm crosses Odisha coast, 2 lives lost in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

Live now
Oct 11, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Cyclone 'Titli' crosses Odisha coast, no loss of lives reported
Cyclone Titli to make landfall at 5.30 am
Odisha begins evacuation in 5 coastal districts
Odisha government targets ‘zero casualty’
Wind speed to reach 145 kmph: IMD
Fishing activities suspended
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on high alert
A small patch of a thundercloud is moving towards Delhi, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet. He said that a short spell of rain or thundershower is possible over Delhi and NCR.
Five fishermen were rescued from a capsized boat due to the cyclone in Gopalpur, District Ganjam (Osidha). Three boats were stranded near Gopalpur port in which 27 fishermen were rescued by Coast Guard.
Congress, on its Twitter account, put out a post urging all party workers to assist people affected by cyclone Titli and help them evacuate from the affected areas
Titli cyclone: Two people lost their lives in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, after a tree fell on them, according to CNN-News18.
Vijay Amruta Kulange, District Collector from Ganjam district told NDTV that in Ganjam, there has been no report of casualty till 10 am. There are 755 shelters and 50,132 families are from vulnerable areas.
Cyclone 'Titli' crosses Odisha coast, no loss of lives reported
Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning, but no loss of lives was reported from any part of the state, officials said.
"The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and caused minor damage to power and communication. "There has been no major damage or report of casualty received from any part of the state so far. Some destruction was reported from Ganjam and Gajapati districts," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. (PTI)
The cyclonic storm ‘TITLI’ is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip. The latest observations indicate that the storm ‘TITLI’ over west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of about 17 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed north Andhra Pradesh- south Odisha coasts to the southwest of Gopalpur.
It is very likely to move northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha. It may weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around today evening and a deep depression by tomorrow morning.
The National Disaster Management Authority put out a list of do's and dont's before, during and after cyclones.
Reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to kuchha houses were reported, officials said, adding that road communication in some places, including Gopalpur and Berhampur, was snapped.
As the landfall process started, at least five districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur are receiving good amount of rainfall coupled with high speed winds under the impact of Titli.
The latest observations indicate that 'Titli', over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the past six hours.
After the landfall, the system is very likely to re-curve gradually northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually. (PTI)
According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet, the rain belt will gradually shift in the northeast direction.
The Titli Cyclone is moving at a speed of 140-150 km per hour. Odisha's Gopalpur has reported a speed of 102 km per hour and Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam has reported 56 km per hour surface wind speed. (ANI)
Cyclone Titli, which has been categorised as a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm", is expected to make landfall on Odisha’s coast at around 5.30 am tomorrow (Thursday), according to reports.
Odisha begins evacuation in 5 coastal districts
Odisha government has begun evacuation of people in five coastal districts.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt.
So far, about 1,000 people have been shifted to safer place.
Odisha government targets ‘zero casualty’
Odisha government has cautioned about the possible floods in view of the heavy rainfall across the state.
The state government has already issued high alert in all districts, particularly those in the coastal region, to face the ensuing situation. The government geared up to face the situation setting a target of "zero casualty".
The state government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagtsinghpur districts from today.
District collectors have been asked to remain alert and make necessary arrangements to shift people living in low-lying areas, the officials said.
Wind speed to reach 145 kmph: IMD
The IMD said rainfall would be accompanied by gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.
The wind speed will gradually increase to 120-130 kmph and gusting to 145 kmph from Wednesday night along and off south Odisha coast and 70-80 kmph gusting to 95 kmph along and off north the Odisha coast, the IMD bulletin said.
The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations and shifting of coastal hutment dwellers to safe places. Fishermen along the Odisha coast, and central and north Bay of Bengal were advised not to venture into sea till Friday.
In view of the adverse weather conditions, it has advised hoisting of local warning signal LW-4 at all ports of Odisha.