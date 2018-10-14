Cyclone Titli Highlights: Storm weakens, efforts to restore electricity supply underway

Live now
Oct 14, 2018 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Efforts to restore electricity supply underway in over 50 blocks due to falling of over seven thousand electricity polls in Srikakulam district, reports All India Radio.
JUST IN | In view of the water level touching the danger level at Bridge Number 1052 between Ichuapuram and Jhadpudi Stations in Brahmapur-Palasa Railway Section, nine trains have been controlled enroute. Services of 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express cancelled.
PM Modi speaks to CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 spoke with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and assured them all possible help to deal with the aftermath of cyclone Titli. "Spoke to Shri @ncbn Ji and Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji regarding the situation arising due to cyclone related conditions in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Assured all possible help from the Centre," the prime minister tweeted.
Cyclone Titli: Power supply hit in Ganjam, Gajapati districts Berhampur
With the very severe cyclone Titli uprooting more than 100 electric poles and a large number of trees at many places, power supply and road communication was severely hit in Odisha's Ganajm and Gajapati districts, reports PTI quoting officials.
Cyclone Titli leaves 8 dead in Andhra Pradesh, one in Odisha
Cyclone 'Titli' made landfall on the eastern coast of the country early on October 11 claiming eight lives and wrecking havoc in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh. It claimed one life in Odisha while causing widespread damage in the state.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the rescue efforts and took stock of the rehabilitation process. He said that the state must face Cyclone Titli in the same spirit as it had faced Cyclone Hudhud in 2014.
East Coast Railway has cancelled at least six trains and rescheduled some others.
A railway official said that cyclone Titli has caused extensive damage in Palasa, Andhra Pradesh. Station buildings, platform shelters and foot overbridges bore the brunt of the cyclone, according to the official.
In a review meeting, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has directed to deploy two more NDRF teams to Gajapati district, which is among the worst hit. District Magistrates have been asked to prepare reports on house and crop damage immediately. He has also asked officials to rush adequate relief materials and restore essential services to affected areas.
BK Mandal, director of IMD in Ranchi, Jharkhand, said that north-east districts of Jharkhand have been affected due to Titli Cyclone. Rainfall will continue in places around Ranchi till tomorrow. (ANI)
Up till today evening, north Andhra Pradesh may experience wind speed from 50-60 km per hour. Very rough to high conditions are still prevailing over west central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Immediately after landfall, the speed was 140-150 km per hour. Gradually, it was weakening. Now it will come down to 50-60 kmph. It'll prevail till evening today and may be for sometime after night: Srinivas, Duty Officer, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre told ANI.
JUST IN: Eight people have died in Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh. Power supply and communication systems are affected in both districts. Coastal villages are cut off from the mainland as the roads are damaged. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation has suspended its bus services as uprooted trees blocked the roads at several places. Transport Minister K Atchannaidu visited the affected mandals and is monitoring the situation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a tele-conference with district authorities and instructed them to remain on high alert. (NDTV)
A small patch of a thundercloud is moving towards Delhi, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet. He said that a short spell of rain or thundershower is possible over Delhi and NCR.
Five fishermen were rescued from a capsized boat due to the cyclone in Gopalpur, District Ganjam (Osidha). Three boats were stranded near Gopalpur port in which 27 fishermen were rescued by Coast Guard.
Congress, on its Twitter account, put out a post urging all party workers to assist people affected by cyclone Titli and help them evacuate from the affected areas
Titli cyclone: Two people lost their lives in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, after a tree fell on them, according to CNN-News18.
Vijay Amruta Kulange, District Collector from Ganjam district told NDTV that in Ganjam, there has been no report of casualty till 10 am. There are 755 shelters and 50,132 families are from vulnerable areas.
Cyclone 'Titli' crosses Odisha coast, no loss of lives reported
Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning, but no loss of lives was reported from any part of the state, officials said.
"The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and caused minor damage to power and communication. "There has been no major damage or report of casualty received from any part of the state so far. Some destruction was reported from Ganjam and Gajapati districts," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. (PTI)