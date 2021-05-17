Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport to be shut from 11 am to 2 pm due to alert

Mumbai | Malaysian shipping employees wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India, May 25, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified.

The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time of May 17, CSMIA said in a notification.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.