Cyclone Tauktae: Intense rain likely in Mumbai; 2 dead in Palghar, 1 in Thane

Along with the rain, the city could witness gusty winds with speed reaching up to 80-90 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued at 7 am.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
The IMD has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours on Tuesday in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, the city civic body said.

According to officials, two people were killed in neighbouring Palghar and one person died in Thane in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, when the cyclone passed close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat, 189 mm rain was recorded at Colaba in south Mumbai and 194 mm at Santacruz in the western suburbs, the BMC said.

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, the civic body earlier said.

In neighbouring Palghar, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Valiv area of the district on Monday, police said.

Besides, a 40-year-old man died after being crushed by cement blocks that fell from the roof of a house due to high winds in Valiv area, they said.

In Thane, a 75-year-old woman was killed after a tree collapsed on her house in Kashimira area due to heavy rains, police said.

A highcompound wall of a housing complex collapsed in Lokpuram area of Thane in the wee hours of Tuesday, but there was no casualty, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Electric poles and trees got uprooted in several areas, including Naupada, damaging about six cars, he said.

A doctor, who was on his way to a hospital on Monday, got trapped when huge tree fell on his car in Naupada area.

On getting information about the incident, a team of the RDMC and local fire personnel rushed to the spot and pulled him out safely, Kadam said.
