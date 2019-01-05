App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone 'Pabuk' moves towards the Andamans; yellow alert sounded

The weather department has advised total suspension of fishing operation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal till January 7

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A 'yellow' alert has been sounded for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a cyclonic storm is moving towards the archipelago, the Home Ministry said on January 5.

The sea condition will be high over the Andaman Islands, the Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and south-east Bay of Bengal till January 7 due to the cyclonic storm 'Pabuk', a home ministry official said, quoting a weather bulletin.

'Pabuk' originated over the Gulf of Thailand and neighbourhood, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred over Thailand and neighbourhood, he said.

The storm will become very rough over south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Islands and the adjoining Andaman Sea by January 8 and rough over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by January 8.

related news

The sea condition will be very rough over the Nicobar Islands till January 8. People in the Andaman Islands are advised to remain in safe places, the official said.

The weather department has advised total suspension of fishing operation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal till January 7 and over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal till January 8.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal during the period, the official said.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman Sea by forenoon of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening/night of January 6 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph," the official said.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually during January 7-8.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Andaman and Nicobar Islands #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.