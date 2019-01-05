Cyclone 'Pabuk' moves towards the Andamans; yellow alert sounded

A 'yellow' alert has been sounded for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a cyclonic storm is moving towards the archipelago, the Home Ministry said on January 5.

The sea condition will be high over the Andaman Islands, the Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and south-east Bay of Bengal till January 7 due to the cyclonic storm 'Pabuk', a home ministry official said, quoting a weather bulletin.

'Pabuk' originated over the Gulf of Thailand and neighbourhood, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred over Thailand and neighbourhood, he said.

The storm will become very rough over south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Islands and the adjoining Andaman Sea by January 8 and rough over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by January 8.

The sea condition will be very rough over the Nicobar Islands till January 8. People in the Andaman Islands are advised to remain in safe places, the official said.

The weather department has advised total suspension of fishing operation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal till January 7 and over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal till January 8.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal during the period, the official said.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman Sea by forenoon of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening/night of January 6 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph," the official said.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually during January 7-8.