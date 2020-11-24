Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami declares statewide public holiday on November 25

With Cyclone Nivar expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on November 25, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared a state-wide public holiday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have already been clamped in the neighbouring Puducherry to prevent movement of people in public places.

Cyclone Nivar: Here's all you need to know

The cyclone is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later on November 25 evening.

Follow our LIVE blog here.

Additionally, the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said over 12 teams have been positioned in Tamil Nadu while two teams have been deployed in Puducherry.

"Three teams have been positioned in Nellore and one team in Chittoor. Three teams have been pre-positioned in Vizag. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed," NDRF's SN Pradhan said.

Cyclone Nivar brews over Bay of Bengal: Here's how the storm got its name

Earlier, Palaniswami held a review meeting during which he asked his cabinet colleagues and officials to remain fully alert and take appropriate precautionary measures.