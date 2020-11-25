Live now
Nov 25, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' to make landfall today; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for impact
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: The 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast later today, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Cyclone Nivar, which has been described as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to make landfall late on November 25. It is expected to make landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Thus, Puducherry, and parts of Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness heavy rainfall through the day. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed at least 30 teams across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and 20 more teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment. A team of NDRF comprises of about 40 personnel.
Nivar: Here's how the cyclonic storm got its name
'Very severe cyclonic storm'
NDRF deployment:
Cyclone Nivar: LIVE updates
Cyclone Nivar LIVE updates | IMD has said that Nivar is currently over southwest Bay of Bengal and has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kilometres per hour during the last six hours. It was centred over southwest Bay of Bengal at 02.30 am today, news agency ANI quoted IMD as saying.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE updates | In this tweet from news agency ANI, visuals of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram as the cyclonic storm approaches the coast.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE updates | ‘Nivar’ brews over Bay of Bengal: Here's how the storm got its name
The name ‘Nivar’ has been selected based on a suggestion from Iran. This is the third name to be used from the new list of names for ‘North Indian Ocean Cyclones’ released in 2020. But, how are these names chosen? Find out more here
Cyclone Nivar LIVE updates | 'Very severe cyclonic storm'
The cyclonic system is expected to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the late evening today (November 25), India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said yesterday.
The IMD had initially predicted that Cyclone Nivar was likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' but has now estimated that it will intensify further.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE updates | NDRF deployment: The chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said yesterday that 30 teams have been deployed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and that 20 more teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment. A team of NDRF comprises of about 40 personnel.
Also read: All you need to know about Cyclone Nivar
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Nivar which is expected to make a landfall on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast later today (November 15).
Weather agencies have warned that Tamil Nadu, the Union Territory of Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh would receive heavy showers.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on took stock of the status of the "very severe cyclonic storm" named 'Nivar' and assure states of all possible help, including the early release of disaster relief fund.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.