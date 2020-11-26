Live now
Nov 26, 2020
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm weakens after making landfall along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Cyclone Nivar made landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast during early hours today, bringing heavy rainfall to the region. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' Nivar has now weakened into a 'severe cyclonic storm', according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD had earlier predicted that the cyclone would make landfall with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. The landfall process began late last night. According to initial estimates, over 150 trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu alone. However, a clear picture of the damage would be known only after proper assessment in the coming days. Revenue, civic and police authorities are on their toes coordinating and removing uprooted trees using heavy-duty motor equipment and backhoe loaders. NDRF teams remain on standby for deployment.
Cyclone Nivar: LIVE updates

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Nivar. The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ made landfall before dawn today and then weakened into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’. No significant damage has been reported so far. However, the picture would be clearer during the day today.
Rainfall will continue in Puducherry and parts of Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.
