Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm weakens after making landfall along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Nivar. The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ made landfall before dawn today and then weakened into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’. No significant damage has been reported so far. However, the picture would be clearer during the day today.

Rainfall will continue in Puducherry and parts of Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

