Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: PM Modi promises support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on November 24 reviewed the status of the cyclone that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 25 and November 26.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Nivar, the fourth cyclone of the year 2020, is presently brewing in the southern Bay of Bengal, is heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal districts on November 25 afternoon. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on November 24 reviewed the status of the cyclone that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 25 and November 26. The NCMC has also directed fishermen to not venture out into the sea.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre as Cyclone Nivar approaches. PM Modi said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami. "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.
Top
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Nivar upgraded to "very severe cyclonic storm"
According to the weather department, Nivar is likely to be a very severe cyclonic storm and will move west-northwestwards in the next 12 hours and intensify further by November 25 evening with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. Nivar landfall is expected to occur between Mahabalipuram and Puducherry on November 25 evening.
Meanwhile, 6 NDRF teams moved to Cuddalore from Arakkonam and 2 NDRF teams stationed at Chennai.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Public holiday declared in Tamil Nadu on November 25
Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared a declared a public holiday in the state on November 25 in wake of the fast approaching and intensifying cyclone Nivar.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: PM speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in view of Cyclone Nivar. "Spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states. GOI teams are active and at spot. Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people."
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: High tide at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in North Chennai
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: IMD's latest update on Nivar
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates| Cyclone is moving along the expected lines and it is going to be a severe one, says NDRF Director General
Nivar cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on November 24 that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.
"I just had a meeting with IMD Chief, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and he said the rains have already picked up and the landfall of the cyclone will happen sometime early morning tomorrow. Cyclone is moving along the expected lines and it is going to be a severe cyclone. The speed of the cyclone can range from 85-110 kmph and that is what we call a negotiable cyclone," SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF added.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: 30 NDRF teams deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar
Thirty NDRF teams are deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 24 ahead of Cyclone Nivar.
"We have a total of 30 teams committed across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Out of those, nine teams are deployed in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu combined and other 9-10 teams on the battalions. Andhra Pradesh has a battalion in Vishakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry combined have a battalion at Arakkonam," said SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: As per the latest IMD bulletin, the cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary and lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal near east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates| Rain lashes Chennai as Cyclone Nivar expected to cross TN, Puducherry coasts
With Cyclone Nivar very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25, rains lashed in parts of Chennai on November 24, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, according to the cyclone warning centre the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of five km per hour (kmph) during the past six hours, intensified into Nivar.
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | Government staff instructed not to avail leave and be at their offices to respond to call for help: Puducherry CM
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that all business establishments have been asked to close this evening and remove the high-rise advertisement boards. All the government staff have been instructed not to avail leave and be at their offices to respond to call for help. Emergency control rooms were set up in all departments.
"No effort is spared and the government has prepared the machinery to rise to any exigency," Narayanasamy, who had chaired a meeting of the State level Disaster Management Authority on November 23, said.