Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: PM Modi promises support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Nivar, the fourth cyclone of the year 2020, is presently brewing in the southern Bay of Bengal, is heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal districts on November 25 afternoon. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on November 24 reviewed the status of the cyclone that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 25 and November 26. The NCMC has also directed fishermen to not venture out into the sea.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre as Cyclone Nivar approaches. PM Modi said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami. "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.