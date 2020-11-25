PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nivar likely to make landfall on November 26 noon, says IMD: Report

Experts predict that at 11kmph, Nivar, which is at 240km from Cuddalore and 300km from Chennai, is likely to make a landfall only by November 26.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

After several parts of Chennai were battered with heavy rainfall since November 24 ahead of Cyclone Nivar, it may now take a longer time for the cyclonic storm to turn into a very severe one and make landfall, experts say. The storm was previously expected to make landfall on November 25 night.

According to a report in The Times of India, experts predict that at 11kmph, Nivar, which is at 240km from Cuddalore and 300km from Chennai, is likely to make a landfall only by November 26.

“Usually, cyclones move at 10kmph to 20kmph speed. But Nivar was at 5 to 6 kmph on Tuesday and has increased to 11kmph increased to 11kmph in its last recorded position. If it continues to move at 11kmph, tomorrow by now it would have made a landfall," A former IMD official told the daily.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department in the 8:30 am bulletin had said: "The severe cyclonic storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours."

When the cyclone makes landfall, it is likely to carry a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan said on November 24 that they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline. Pradhan said a total of 50 NDRF teams has been earmarked for combating any situation emerging out of the cyclone.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #Cyclone Nivar #IMD

