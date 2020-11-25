Cyclone Nivar likely to make landfall on November 26 noon, says IMD: Report

After several parts of Chennai were battered with heavy rainfall since November 24 ahead of Cyclone Nivar, it may now take a longer time for the cyclonic storm to turn into a very severe one and make landfall, experts say. The storm was previously expected to make landfall on November 25 night.

According to a report in The Times of India, experts predict that at 11kmph, Nivar, which is at 240km from Cuddalore and 300km from Chennai, is likely to make a landfall only by November 26.



Severe Cyclonic Storm “NIVAR” over southwest Bay of Bengal,to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of 25th and early hours of 26th November 2020 as a very severe cyclonic storm pic.twitter.com/GUdyVMJnno

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

“Usually, cyclones move at 10kmph to 20kmph speed. But Nivar was at 5 to 6 kmph on Tuesday and has increased to 11kmph increased to 11kmph in its last recorded position. If it continues to move at 11kmph, tomorrow by now it would have made a landfall," A former IMD official told the daily.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department in the 8:30 am bulletin had said: "The severe cyclonic storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours."

When the cyclone makes landfall, it is likely to carry a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan said on November 24 that they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline. Pradhan said a total of 50 NDRF teams has been earmarked for combating any situation emerging out of the cyclone.