Cyclone Nivar: Here's all you need to know

Nivar, the fourth cyclone of the year 2020, is presently brewing in the southern Bay of Bengal, is heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal districts on November 25 afternoon.

The name Nivar is selected as per the suggestion from Iran. This is the third name to be used from the new list of names for North Indian Ocean Cyclones released in 2020.

All about the Cyclone Nivar and areas to be affected:



As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai, is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.





Sea conditions will be rough to very rough along

Tamil Nadu

and South

Andhra Pradesh

coast from November 23-26.

The Skymet said heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on November 25 and 26.

Areas like Pamban, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore will receive flooding rains, skymet said.

It will move in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu coast.

Rain activities will gradually shift towards north Tamil Nadu by November 25. Chennai, Puducherry, Tirupathi, and Nellore will get heavy to very heavy rains between November 25 and 26.

Measures Taken

In the wake of the warning of the cyclonic storm by the IMD, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reportedly left for Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on November 23.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has shared some do's and don’ts before, during, and after cyclone Nivar.

Safety measures before the cyclone



Ignore rumours. Stay calm, do not panic.



Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS.



Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.



Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers.



Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.



Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose.



Untie cattle/animals to ensure their safety.



Safety measures during and after cyclone



Switch off electrical mains and gas supply.



Keep your doors and windows shut.



If your house feels unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone.



Listen to the radio/transistor



Drink boiled/chlorinated water.



Rely only on official warning.



Outdoors





Do not enter damaged buildings.





Watch out for broken electric pole, wires and other sharp objects.





Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.





Due to the Cyclone Nivar, the Southern Railways has fully or partially cancelled several trains from November 24-26.

“Full refund shall be granted for trains (which have been) fully cancelled," the Southern Railways said.