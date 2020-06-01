Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert to Maharashtra, Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert to coastal Maharashtra, (including Mumbai) and Gujarat for June 4 amid forecasts of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea.

For June 1, orange-colour coded warnings were issued to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra due to the storm, called "Cylone Nisarga".

Fishermen who ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return and not go out till June 4.

The cyclonic storm will bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat.