Jun 01, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert to Maharashtra, Gujarat
The IMD has issued an orange-colour coded warning to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra for June 1 due to forecasts of a storm called "Cyclone Nisarga".
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert to coastal Maharashtra, (including Mumbai) and Gujarat for June 4 amid forecasts of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea.
For June 1, orange-colour coded warnings were issued to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra due to the storm, called "Cylone Nisarga".
Fishermen who ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return and not go out till June 4.The cyclonic storm will bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat.
IMD issues red alert to Maharashtra, Gujarat
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | The IMD will hold a press conference 2.15 pm and might provide further information on the situation.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | "The depression in the south west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and in next 24 hours it is going to become a cyclone," Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director General of the IMD, told news agency ANI.
"Till June 2 it will move in northerly direction then it will move towards north east direction & cross Harihareshwar (Maharashtra) & Daman coast on the evening of June 3," Sharma added.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week held a meeting on monsoon preparedness with officials of the government, IMD, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the Army, Navy and Air Force.
On May 31, Thackeray advised fishermen against venturing into the Arabian Sea. (Inputs from PTI)
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | For June 1, an orange-colour coded warning was issued to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra. The same warning continues on June 2 for coastal Maharashtra and Goa.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | Mumbai and some neighbouring areas experienced light rain with thunderstorm early Monday morning following the formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea.
Light rain/drizzle was reported from parts of Mumbai city, its suburbs and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar. (Inputs from PTI)
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return and not go out till June 4.
"A low pressure is currently over east central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep Islands. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.
A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3," it added. (Inputs from PTI)
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 31 issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm, named 'Nisarga', in the Arabian Sea.
The system will bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Good morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit coastal regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.