you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone 'Nisarga' set to intensify; coastal areas on alert

The cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtras Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, IMD official said.

PTI
Representative Image (Image: AP)
Representative Image (Image: AP)

Cyclone "Nisarga" is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday, an IMD official said on Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtras Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, he said.

Cyclonic Storm NISARGA over Arabian Sea. Very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm next 12 hrs.

"To cross North Maha & adjoining South Guj coast between Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd June as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays office earlier in the day said that out of the 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 10 have been deployed in the coastal areas of the state.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

It also said precautions will be taken during relief work given the prevalence of COVID-19.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Nisarga #Gujarat #India #Maharashtra #Weather

