App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Nisarga moving along predicted path: NDRF DG

The Director General (DG) of the federal contingency force said a total of 43 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in the two states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

PTI

Cyclone Nisarga is moving along the predicted path and is expected to make landfall between 2 pm and 4:30 pm on Wednesday around Alibaug in Maharashtra, NDRF chief S N Pradhan said.

The Director General (DG) of the federal contingency force said a total of 43 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in the two states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"The cyclone is expected to make landfall between 2 pm and 4:30 pm somewhere a little south of Alibaug in Raigad district," he said.

Close

"It is moving along the predicted path as stated by the IMD and in southern parts of Maharashtra the signs of cyclone building up are evident," Pradhan said in a video message update on the cyclone.

related news

In Ratnagiri, winds and rains have picked up, the DG said.

The evacuation work is nearly complete, he said, adding, precautionary measures are being taken and people in cyclone shelters are being taught life skills with social distancing.

All preparations have been done by central and state agencies and coordination is of a high order, Pradhan said.

"Let us hope we ride through the cyclone and safely negotiate it," he said.

Cyclone Nisarga comes a week after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and also affected coastal Odisha.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Nisarga #India #NDRF DG #S N Pradhan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Banks seek RBI's permission to restructure loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore: Report

Banks seek RBI's permission to restructure loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore: Report

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.