Cyclone Nisarga: IMD forecasts 115 kmph strong winds in Mumbai, Thane; heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Goa

The India Metereological Department on June 1 in a 9 PM bulletin said states in Western India, more specifically parts of Maharashtra (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad), Goa and Gujarat may see winds as strong as 115 kmph and heavy rainfall over the next two days in what is being called as Cyclone Nisarga closes in to make a landfall.

The trajectory of Cyclone Nisarga has been tracked over east-central and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moving towards north-north-west with a speed of 09 kmph as of 5.30 pm on June 1, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The depression has moved about 310 km southwest of Panjim (Goa), 570km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 800 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat), it noted.

“It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till noon of June 2 Noon and then re-curve north-north-eastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 03rd June,” the bulletin added.

Rainfall

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Lakshadweep area, north Kerala and coastal Karnataka during next 12 hours. It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Konkan and Goa from June 1-3.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls on June 2; with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on June 3 and 4.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Gujarat state, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on June 3, and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Gujarat region, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and on June 4.

Wind warning

The IMD has warned of ‘squally wind’, and speeds reached 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

“It is very likely to become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea by the morning of June 2. It will gradually increase becoming Gale wind, speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph, over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast from noon of June 2 and further become 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra (Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane) coast from afternoon of June 3,” it said.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph are likely along and off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat and Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off Surat & Bharuch districts of south Gujarat from 3rd June afternoon. Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely prevail over east-central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 48 hours. Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast during next 24 hours.

Sea condition

The Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 18 hours. It would become very rough to High over east-central Arabian Sea from noon of June 2. “It will become High to very High over east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast from the evening of June 2. The Sea condition is very likely to be very rough to High over northeast Arabian Sea along and off south Gujarat coast on June 3,” it added.

The IMD also issued warning to fisher-folk: “Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 24 hours; east-central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts till June 3.



