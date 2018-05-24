Cyclone Mekunu may trigger heavy showers in Konkan, heat wave in north India to continue: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the heat wave will continue in northern India until May 27 with the maximum temperature soaring to a scorching 45 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

The Met department has also alerted that Maharashtra will likely be hit by cyclone Mekunu and is likely to trigger heavy showers along the Konkan region of the state, the Indian Express reported.

The Met department issues a warning for heat wave when the temperature during the day shoots up to at least five degrees above normal. Heat wave alerts were issued in Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Heat wave conditions were also being reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Gujarat and even Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees in the hills.

IMD officials have attributed the heat wave to hot winds from the West and dearth of moisture in the air. They have also pointed out to a possibility of thunderstorm in the next week which will provide momentary relief.

Taking cognizance of the intense heat in the National Capital Region, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh announced that all government schools will run from 8 am to 01:30 pm from May 25 until the summer vacations begin that is June 1.

According to a report by the Indian Meteorological Department, over 2,300 people reportedly died as a result of heat waves. Another report noted that 2017 was India’s fourth hottest year and the fourth consecutive record-breaking year in terms of temperature.