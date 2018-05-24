App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Mekunu may trigger heavy showers in Konkan, heat wave in north India to continue: IMD

IMD officials have attributed the heat wave to hot winds from the West and dearth of moisture in the air. They have also pointed out to a possibility of thunderstorm in the next week which will provide momentary relief.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the heat wave will continue in northern India until May 27 with the maximum temperature soaring to a scorching 45 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

The Met department has also alerted that Maharashtra will likely be hit by cyclone Mekunu and is likely to trigger heavy showers along the Konkan region of the state, the Indian Express reported.

The Met department issues a warning for heat wave when the temperature during the day shoots up to at least five degrees above normal. Heat wave alerts were issued in Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Heat wave conditions were also being reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Gujarat and even Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees in the hills.

IMD officials have attributed the heat wave to hot winds from the West and dearth of moisture in the air. They have also pointed out to a possibility of thunderstorm in the next week which will provide momentary relief.

related news

The Met department has also alerted that Maharashtra will be hit by cyclone Mekunu and is likely to trigger heavy showers along the Konkan region of the state, the Indian Express reported.

Taking cognizance of the intense heat in the National Capital Region, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh announced that all government schools will run from 8 am to 01:30 pm from May 25 until the summer vacations begin that is June 1.

According to a report by the Indian Meteorological Department, over 2,300 people reportedly died as a result of heat waves. Another report noted that 2017 was India’s fourth hottest year and the fourth consecutive record-breaking year in terms of temperature.

tags #cyclone #Delhi #heat wave #India #Indian Meteorological Department (IMD #Maharashtra

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.