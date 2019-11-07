Cyclone Maha weakens but rainfall expected in parts of Maharashtra

Even though Cyclone Maha is weakening, is will bring light to moderate rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, on November 7, the met department has said.

Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts will receive light to moderate showers on November 7 due to the cyclonic storm hovering in the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The severe cyclonic storm Maha is weakening but moving towards the coastal areas of Gujarat. Its impact will be in the form of light to moderate showers in Madhya Maharashtra as well as Thane and Palghar districts, it said.

"It will turn into a deep depression by Thursday (November 7) morning, which means lessening of its severity, an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar district administrations have stepped up preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the cyclonic storm.

Palghar district administration had already ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8. The Collector of Thane district had directed officials on November 6 to take a call depending upon situation.