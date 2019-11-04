App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone ‘Maha’ to make landfall on Nov 6, likely to bring heavy rains in Maharashtra, Gujarat

Cyclone Maha will make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6, according to the IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on November 3 that Cyclonic storm "Maha" is likely to bring very heavy rainfall to parts of Maharashtra during November 6-8.

According to Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Cell, north Konkan and north-central regions of the state will experience heavy rains along with thunder and lightning during the period.

Fishermen have been advised not venture into the sea while district collectors have been asked to take measures to reduce the impact of "Maha".

Earlier on November 3, IMD’s Ahmedabad centre had said that Cyclone Maha will make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and that it will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall till the next day there.

Cyclone Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the Gujarat Met Centre had said on November 3 night.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:14 am

tags #Current Affairs #cyclone #Gujarat #India #Maharashtra #Weather

