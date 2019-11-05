App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Maha: 3-day school,college holiday in Maharashtra's Palghar

The fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to return or take shelter in nearest ports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde has ordered closure of schools and colleges for three days, said chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekananda Kadam on Tuesday.

Close

Chief secretary of Maharashtra Ajoy Mehta had reviewed the situation in the region on November 5.

related news

Fishermen from Thane and Palghar districts have been asked not to venture into the sea for the next three-four days, said an official release.

The fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to return or take shelter in nearest ports.

Villages near the coast have been placed on high alert, the release added.

According to the Met department, parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marthawada are likely to receive rains due to severe cyclonic storm Maha which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on November 7.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #Cyclone Maha #India #Maharashtra

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.